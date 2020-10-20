As India Records Spike of 46,790 Cases, Tally Reaches 75,97,063

India on Tuesday, 20 October, reported 46,790 fresh cases of COVID-19, taking the country’s tally to 75,97,063 as the death toll rose by 587 to reach 1,15,197.
According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 7,48,538 active cases across the country, while 67,33,328 patients have been discharged, and one had earlier migrated.
Meanwhile, the health ministry on Tuesday said that the trend of daily cases in the five most affected states – Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu – reveals stages of decline of active cases. It mirrors a steady decrease in active cases in India with caseload being sustained below 8 lakhs for three days in a row, the ministry further said.
Published: 20 Oct 2020,10:10 AM IST