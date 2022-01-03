India's Omicron Tally at 1,700; Maharashtra Continues to Report Maximum Cases

Here is the Omicron case tally in various states and union territories.

Maharashtra (510), Delhi (351), Kerala (156), Gujarat (136), Tamil Nadu (121), Rajasthan (120), Telangana (67), Karnataka (64), Haryana (63), Odisha (37), West Bengal (20), Andhra Pradesh (17), Madhya Pradesh (9), Uttar Pradesh (8), Uttarakhand (8), Chandigarh (3), Jammu and Kashmir (3), Andaman and Nicobar Islands (2), Goa (1), Himachal Pradesh (1), Ladakh (1), Manipur (1), Punjab (1).

India meanwhile reported 33,750 fresh COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the country's total coronavirus case tally to 3,49,22,882.