India Reports 33,750 New COVID Cases, Omicron Tally at 1,700

India reported 33,750 new COVID-19 cases and 123 deaths on Monday, 3 January. The country's active cases stand at 1,45,582.

A total of 1,700 cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus have been detected across 23 states and Union territories in India so far, as per the latest data from the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Meanwhile, as COVID-19 cases in India show an upward trend, children between the ages of 15 and 18 will be able to receive their coronavirus vaccine beginning Monday.