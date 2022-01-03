India Reports 33,750 New COVID Cases, Omicron Tally at 1,700

India reported 27,553 new COVID-19 cases and 284 deaths on Sunday.
(Photo: iStock)
India reported 33,750 new COVID-19 cases and 123 deaths on Monday, 3 January. The country's active cases stand at 1,45,582.
A total of 1,700 cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus have been detected across 23 states and Union territories in India so far, as per the latest data from the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
Meanwhile, as COVID-19 cases in India show an upward trend, children between the ages of 15 and 18 will be able to receive their coronavirus vaccine beginning Monday.
With 510, Maharashtra has the most number of Omicron cases in the country
Delhi, with 351 cases, is followed by Kerala (156), Gujarat (136), and Tamil Nadu (121)
A number of states have announced COVID curbs in the light of the rise in cases.
Rs 1.15 crore were collected in penalty, and 45 FIRs were lodged for offences related to violation of COVID-19 norms in Delhi on 2 January.
"There is no community spread (of Omicron variant) in Kerala. Out of 152 Omicron cases, 50 are from high-risk countries, 84 are from low-risk countries, and only 18 are their contacts. At present, there is nothing to worry about," Kerala Health Minister Veena George was quoted as saying by ANI.
"The world's largest vaccination campaign has started for children in the age group of 15 to 18 across the country from today. I thank Modi ji for giving our Young India the protection cover from coronavirus," Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said in a tweet, sharing a video from the vaccination drive.
Telangana Congress president Revanth Reddy has tested positive for COVID-19.
"Omicron spreads fast but causes very mild disease. The virus has weakened. It is like viral fever but precautions are necessary. However, there is no need to panic," Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was quoted as saying by ANI on Monday.
The chief minister also visited Lucknow's Civil Hospital on the first day of the vaccination programme for children.
India on Monday reported 33,750 fresh COVID cases, a significant jump from Sunday's 27,553 cases.
The country also reported 10,846 recoveries and 123 deaths in the last 24 hours.
The active cases stand at 1,45,582, while the death toll has risen to 4,81,893.
Meanwhile, 1,700 cases of Omicron have been reported in India so far. Of these, 639 have been discharged, recovered, or have migrated.
US Secretary of Defense Lloyd J Austin III has tested positive for COVID-19.
"I tested positive this morning for COVID-19. I requested the test today after exhibiting symptoms while at home on leave. My symptoms are mild, and I am following my physician’s directions," he said in a tweet.
Ten new cases of Omicron have been confirmed in Karnataka on Sunday taking the tally to 76, as per state health minister Dr Sudhakar K.
Bengaluru has reported eight cases of the new variant, (of which five are international travellers), while Dharwad has recorded two cases.
Actor John Abraham and his wife Priya Runchal have tested positive for COVID-19.
"We both are vaccinated and experiencing mild symptoms," Abraham said on Instagram.
The Supreme Court issued a circular on Sunday, 2 January, that it will switch to virtual hearings from Monday, 3 January for the next two weeks, in view of the rising cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus in the country.
87 doctors of Nalanda Medical College and Hospital in Patna have tested positive for COVID-19.
"All of them are either asymptomatic or have mild symptoms and are in isolation on the hospital campus," Patna DM Chandrashekhar Singh said on Sunday, reported ANI.
In a welcome move, vaccination for children in the age group 15-18 begins on Monday.
Over 8 lakh eligible teens had registered for the vaccine on the CoWin portal by Sunday night, as per news agency ANI.
Bharat Biotech's Covaxin will be administered to the children whose birth year is 2007 or later, as per guidelines released by the government.
