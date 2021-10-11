India Reports 18,132 Fresh COVID Cases, Lowest in Past 215 Days

India on Monday, 11 October, reported 18,132 new coronavirus cases.

According to the data put out by Union Health Ministry, the figure is the lowest in past 215 days. The country also reported 193 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total death toll to 4,50,782.

A total of 21,563 COVID patients recovered during this period, taking the cumulative recoveries count to 3,32,93,478.

India's active cases now stand at 2,27,347, which is the lowest since March 2020. The country's recovery rate is at 98 percent, which is the highest since March 2020.

India has so far vaccinated 95.19 crore people under its nationwide vaccination drive.