India Reports 8,488 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, Lowest in Past 538 Days

India on Monday, 22 November, reported its lowest single-day rise in COVID-19 cases since the past 538 days. The country witnessed 8,488 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking its total case tally to 3,45,18,901.

In the past 24 hours, 249 deaths were also reported in India, taking the cumulative death toll to 4,65,911.

At present, India has 1,18,443 active cases, which is the lowest in 534 days.

According to the data put out by the Union Health Ministry, as many as 12,510 COVID patients recovered in the last 24 hours, taking the country's total recovery count to 3,39,34,547.

India currently has a recovery rate of 98.31 percent.

The country has so far administered 116.87 crore vaccine doses under its nationwide vaccination drive.