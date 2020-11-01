With 46,964 New Cases, India’s COVID-19 Tally Crosses 81 Lakh

The ministry data stated that with 470 new deaths on Saturday, India’s COVID-19 death toll has mounted to 1,22,111.

According to the latest data by the Union Health Ministry, the total number of coronavirus cases in India reached 81,84,083 on Sunday, 1 November, with a single-day spike of 46,964 cases.

