26,727 Fresh COVID Cases, 277 Deaths Reported in India in the Last 24 Hours

On Friday, 1 October, India reported 26,727 fresh cases of coronavirus, taking the country's total case count to 3,37,66,707. In the past 24 hours, the country also reported 277 deaths, taking the cumulative death toll to 4,48,339.

According to the data put out by the Union Health Ministry, a total of 28,246 recovered from the virus on this day. And as many as 3,30,43,144 coronavirus patients have recovered so far.

The country has 2,75,224 active cases now.

India has vaccinated 64,40,451 people in the last 24 hours, taking the country's total vaccination count to 89. 02 crore.

Meanwhile, Kerala reported 15,914 new COVID cases and 122 deaths.