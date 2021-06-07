IMA Writes to PM, Flags Assault on Doctors, Vaccine Misinformation

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, 7 June, requesting his personal intervention to resolve IMA's pleas, in order to ensure an optimum environment for medical professionals to work without fear.

The IMA expressed their anguish over attempts by certain people who propagate disbelief and spread misinformation in relation to vaccines and evidence-based scientific protocols of modern medicine.

The letter also comes amid several attacks on doctors who have remained vulnerable not just to the virus but also to attacks from relatives of dying or deceased COVID patients.