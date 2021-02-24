IMA Pulls up Health Min for ‘Promoting’ Coronil; Patanjali Defends

"Coronil has received the Certificate of Pharmaceutical Product (CoPP) from the Ayush section of Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation as per the WHO certification scheme," Patanjali said in a statement.

Under CoPP, the company’s medicines ‘Divya Coronil Tablet’ and ‘Divya Swasari Vati’ can now be exported to 158 countries.

CoPP is merely a certificate issued in the format recommended by WHO to establish that the product and its makers are eligible for export to other countries.

This does not mean the tablets have been approved or recognised by the World Health Organization as COVID treatment or cure. In its statement, the organisation has said,