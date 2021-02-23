Maharashtra Govt Says Will Not Allow Sale of Patanjali’s ‘Coronil’

The Maharashtra government on Tuesday, 23 February, said it will not allow the sale of Coronil, an "anti-COVID" medicine manufactured by Baba Ramdev's Patanjali Ayurveda.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi government has pointed out that the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has questioned the trials of Coronil, while the World Health Organisation (WHO) has refuted Patanajali Ayurveda's claims.