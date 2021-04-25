Hyderabad to Delhi & UP: Tracing the Remdesivir Black Market Chain

The Quint reached out to volunteers who have been helping patients and their relatives reach remdesivir black market vendors in Hyderabad, Delhi and UP, to detail out the chain of these transactions.

Here is what we learnt.

Scamsters have been sending Whatsapp messages that include names, numbers and location to volunteer groups. “When the numbers are forwarded without verification or just telephonic verification without verifying the user experience, then the scam acquires 'legitimacy'," a volunteer said.

Remdesivir which has a Maximum Retail Price (MRP) of Rs 2,000 to Rs 3,500 gets sold for Rs 10,000 to Rs 50,000 per vial across the country, the source said. “I myself have made these calls to verify the vendors. If the patient or the relative is ready to pay, I pass on the number. As for scamsters, it is difficult to sift them out because everyone needs the medicine and no one has the time to verify,” the Hyderabad based volunteer explained.

Most scamsters report that the medicine is out of stock and refuse to repay the deposit, he added.

Why are Delhi and UP numbers circulating in Hyderabad?