400 Infected With UK, South Africa, Brazil COVID Strains in India

Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in India, the Union Health Ministry on Thursday, 18 March, said that 400 patients have been found to be affected with UK, South Africa and Brazil mutant variants of coronavirus.

On 4 March, the country had recorded 242 cases with these variants. The reported cases increased by 158 in merely two weeks.

"The total number of cases with UK, South Africa and Brazil variants of the COVID virus in the country as on date is 400," the Ministry said in a statement.