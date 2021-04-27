Here Are 5 Ways to Help COVID-19 Patients

With rising COVID cases and deaths and the apparent shortage of medical aid, there are a lot of people who have stepped up to help.
There are a lot of resources and information on social media, which could be confusing and may not always be helpful as resources do get exhausted.
From a recent COVID experience, Stutee Ghosh has shared five ways in which people can constructively help those in need.
Since a lot of numbers are being circulated online, it’s important to verify numbers and information before passing them on to the person in need.
Verifying leads is a good practice as it helps save time.
It’s important to remember that food is critical while the patient and family are busy finding beds, oxygen, and other medical aid.
If you wish to help, try sending food. There are many tiffin services available, talk to them arrange for food for the family who’s suffering.
Apart from the fact that the exchange of cash can be contagious, at a time like this people run low on cash as all the energy of the patient and family is directed towards fulfilling the urgent needs.
If you are getting things delivered, please make sure that they are online payments or already paid.
This needs to be said more, it’s so important that people who have recovered from COVID should donate their plasma. This will save lives.
There are so many people on social media who are desperately looking for it so that they can save the lives of their loved ones, please help them.
This crisis is not just physically draining, it’s mentally draining as well.
Check on people you know around who are suffering and going through tough times. Send them a message, call them, tell them you are there, show support. This support is reassuring, it gives strength.
