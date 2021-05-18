How SOS Posts on Social Media Are Turning Into a Privacy Nightmare

Desperate for information on ventilators and plasma, Mumbai-based professional Rupali Jha (name changed) had shared her phone number on Twitter, seeking medical aid for a family member infected with COVID-19.

While Jha found a ventilator much to her relief, she had no idea what awaited her. As her number circulated widely, she started receiving unsolicited pics, and traumatising messages from several men across the country.

Narrating her ordeal in a tweet, Jha said “Been looking for plasma donors, and my no has been around in some groups + stories. I've fielded calls from men asking me if I'm single, if I can share photos, my dp is nice etc, and 1 "friend" who said he'd help if 'at least now you go on a date with me' Some men are DISGUSTING. [sic]"