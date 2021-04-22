How Social Media Influencers Are Helping Tackle COVID-19 Crisis

People across the country are reaching out to social media platforms help and to provide help as well.
When Palak Thakur, a resident of Delhi, posted an SOS request on Twitter, seeking plasma for a family member infected with COVID, little did she know that a content creator would come to her aid.
Mitra Gadhvi, an influencer and content creator, has been using social media platforms to amplify SOS calls of patients across Delhi and Gujarat.
The influencer reacted on the request made by Palak and posted it on his Twitter handle. "We were able to manage plasma from the leads in the comments of the tweet," said Palak, thanking Mitra.
Like Mitra, a number of influencers are relentlessly posting COVID-related resources on their Instagram, Twitter and all possible social media handles as India grapples with the second wave of COVID-19.
Comedian and content creator Chetan Goel who has been sharing Delhi-related information through his Instagram stories said that influencers are the only people spreading the word and sharing information, whether on bed availability, remdesivir injections or plasma requests.
Talking about an instance where a patient was able to find plasma through one of his Instagram stories, Keer said, "A COVID patient got a plasma donor through my Instagram story. I am trying to do as much as I can. Even if we can save one life, this would be the right thing to do with the reach that we have."
While questioning the people in power, Comic content creator Aanchal Agrawal said that If social media influencers can make a difference with just each other’s help, those in power can do so much more.
"One patient was to get a bed at 11 pm but he passed away at 10 pm. Such instances can really take a toll on your mental health. But I am choosing to focus on so many others who have found the right hospital, medicines, oxygen cylinders etc. Imagine if we as social media influencers can make a difference with just each other’s help, those in power can do so much more! If we don’t help each other now, when will we?", she asked.
Fashion and lifestyle influencer Masoom Minawala, with one million Instagram follower count, said that she has been personally verifying every information that she posts on her social media handles.
With the rising number of cases and calls for help online, influencers say amplifying these messages is the least they can do to help those in crisis.
Published: 22 Apr 2021,09:03 AM IST