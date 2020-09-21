Hong Kong Bans Air India Flights After COVID-19 Cases From India

The Hong Kong government on Sunday, 20 September suspended Air India flight operations after a spike in the number of coronavirus cases, reported Hindustan Times.
The Hong Kong Department of Health stated that the flights of Air India and Cathay Dragon have been suspended till 3 October after passengers were found to be COVID-19 positive.
According to Cathay Pacific’s statement, five passengers from India who were travelling on Cathay Dragon flight between Kuala Lumpur and Hong Kong on 18 September were tested COVID-19 positive, even after they submitted negative nucleic acid tests before their trip, reported Hindustan Times.
Hong Kong had banned Air India operations in August too, these Air India flights were a part of Vande Bharat Mission.
With 23 cases, Hong Kong recorded the highest number of new cases in a month, one-third of which were the people who had recently travelled from India.
(With inputs from Hindustan Times)
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Published: undefined