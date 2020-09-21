Hong Kong Bans Air India Flights After COVID-19 Cases From India

The Hong Kong government on Sunday, 20 September suspended Air India flight operations after a spike in the number of coronavirus cases, reported Hindustan Times. The Hong Kong Department of Health stated that the flights of Air India and Cathay Dragon have been suspended till 3 October after passengers were found to be COVID-19 positive.

According to Cathay Pacific’s statement, five passengers from India who were travelling on Cathay Dragon flight between Kuala Lumpur and Hong Kong on 18 September were tested COVID-19 positive, even after they submitted negative nucleic acid tests before their trip, reported Hindustan Times.

Hong Kong had banned Air India operations in August too, these Air India flights were a part of Vande Bharat Mission.

With 23 cases, Hong Kong recorded the highest number of new cases in a month, one-third of which were the people who had recently travelled from India.

(With inputs from Hindustan Times)