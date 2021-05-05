Docs Hide as 6 COVID Patients Die at Hospital Amid Oxygen Shortage

Meanwhile, speaking to NDTV, Hospital Director Swati Rathore said that the hospital had been about to run out of oxygen at 2 pm the same day and had informed government officials. They also informed relatives of the patients to shift them to other medical institutions due to the impending shortage.

"But no help came and there were six casualties around 11 pm," Dr Rathore told NDTV.

Dr Rathore further added that she had asked the doctors to hide in light of an incident that took place six days previously when they had come under attack from attendants of other patients. The hospital had also registered an FIR over the incident, she said.