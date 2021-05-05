Docs Hide as 6 COVID Patients Die at Hospital Amid Oxygen Shortage

Video Producer: Mayank Chawla
Videos that have emerged from a hospital in Haryana’s Gurugram show kin of COVID patients admitted in the institution entering to find no doctors on duty, as well as no other staff. The doors to the ICU also appear to be locked and on entering, family members find the deceased bodies of their family members.
Family members can be seen devastated, running around wards, not seeing a single staff member, or doctor, or chemist or guard. They can also be seen complaining that doctors have gone missing from the hospital, leaving multiple patients unattended in the ICU.
Later, family members can also be seen arguing with the police about the incident, questioning them about the absence of doctors.
However, the hospital administration said that the doctors had not left the building but were “hiding in the canteen.”
A senior doctor from the hospital, who refused to be named, told The Quint that the doctors did not escape the hospital but hid inside the canteen because attendants of the patients started assaulting them.
Meanwhile, speaking to NDTV, Hospital Director Swati Rathore said that the hospital had been about to run out of oxygen at 2 pm the same day and had informed government officials. They also informed relatives of the patients to shift them to other medical institutions due to the impending shortage.
"But no help came and there were six casualties around 11 pm," Dr Rathore told NDTV.
Dr Rathore further added that she had asked the doctors to hide in light of an incident that took place six days previously when they had come under attack from attendants of other patients. The hospital had also registered an FIR over the incident, she said.
The Quint also reached out to police officials, who said that relatives of some patients attacked doctors on duty after the deaths occurred.
Deputy Commissioner Yash Garg has since ordered a probe into the incident, as per The Times of India.
The hospital is a 40-bed facility, but has not been officially designated a COVID treatment centre by the Haryana government.
Even as foreign emergency supplies of oxygen concentrators and medicines are reaching India to supplement the dire shortage of facilities in the country, the COVID surge has resulted in a complete healthcare collapse.
(With inputs from NDTV.)
