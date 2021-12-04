Gujarat Man Who Returned From Zimbabwe Infected With Omicron, India's Tally at 3

A Gujarat man who returned from Zimbabwe to Jamnagar has been found to be infected with the Omicron variant of COVID-19, news agency PTI reported on Saturday, 4 December, quoting the Gujarat health department.

According to PTI, the sample of the 72-year-old Jamnagar resident was sent for genome sequencing to Pune after he tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. The report further said that Gujarat health commissioner Jai Prakash Shivhare has confirmed that the man was found infected with the new variant.

On Thursday, the Union Health Ministry said that two cases of Omicron variant had been reported in India. Both cases had been found in Karnataka, in fully vaccinated males aged 46 and 66 years.