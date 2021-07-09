Govt 'Working Actively' to Make Moderna Available in India: VK Paul

Image of Moderna COVID vaccine doses used for representation purposes.
Niti Aayog member DR VK Paul, on Friday, 9 July, said that the government is working actively with coronavirus vaccine manufacturer Moderna to gauge how the vaccine can be important and made available in India.
According to PTI, Dr Paul said:
WHAT ABOUT THE ZYDUS CADILA JAB?
On being asked about the Zydus Cadila vaccine, the Niti Aayog member reportedly informed that the company had submitted the results of its third phase trials to the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) last week and scientific evidence is being investigated. He also said that the process of information exchange is underway.
Further, Dr Paul informed that children were also included in the Zydus Cadila trial and that following the evaluation of all the data "through scientific process" the recommendations will be followed. Paul added that, "If there is enough evidence to support vaccination by this vaccine for children between 12-18 years then that will also be provided at that time depending upon the robustness of the data and scientific evidence."
BACKGROUND
Previously, on Tuesday, 29 June, Dr Paul had announced in a press meet that the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) granted permission to Mumbai-based pharmaceutical firm Cipla to import Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for restricted emergency use in India.
Meanwhile, Zydus Cadila has applied for emergency use authorisation seeking approval from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) to launch ZyCoV-D – a DNA vaccine against COVID-19 – for those aged 12 years and above, news agency ANI reported on Thursday, 1 July.
(With inputs from PTI)
