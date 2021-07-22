'Fallacious': Govt on Reports of India's 'Vastly Undercounted' COVID Death Toll

India's health ministry on Thursday, 22 July, refuted recent media reports which alleged that the country's COVID-19 death count was 'vastly undercounted' and said that such reports 'assume that all the excess mortality figures are COVID deaths, which is not based on facts and totally fallacious'.

Given the robust and statute-based Death Registration System in India, while some cases could go undetected as per the principles of Infectious Disease and its management, missing out on deaths is unlikely, the government added in its statement on Thursday.

The health ministry said that the news reports in question quoted findings from some recent studies and also used US and European countries’ age-specific infection fatality rates to calculate excess deaths in India based on the sero-positivity.