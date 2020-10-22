OCI, PIO & Foreigners Can Visit India, But Not on Tourist Visa

The government announced that it had decided to make some graded relaxations in visa and travel restrictions.

The Home Ministry on Thursday, 22 October, announced that it decided to permit all OCI and PIO card holders and all other foreign nationals intending to visit India for any purpose, except on a Tourist Visa to enter by air or water routes through authorised airports and seaport immigration check posts.

In a release on Thursday, the government announced that it had decided to make some graded relaxations in visa and travel restrictions for more categories of foreign nationals and Indian nationals who wish to enter or leave India.

The Home Ministry has also decided to restore with immediate effect all existing visas, except electronic, tourist and medical categories. The ministry added that if the validity of such visas has expired, fresh visas of appropriate categories can be obtained.