COVID: India Reports 2.58 Lakh Cases, 385 Deaths

Amid the surge in COVID-19 cases across the country, India reported 2,58,089 new infections (13,113 less than the previous day), 385 deaths, and 1,51,740 recoveries on Monday, 17 January.
(Photo: iStock)
The number of active cases stands at 16,56,341.
Meanwhile, a total of 8,209 cases of the Omicron variant have been reported so far.
Delhi reported 18,286 new COVID cases on Sunday (13 percent lower than Saturday's 20,718 cases) and a positivity rate of 27.87 percent.
The number of new COVID cases dropped in Mumbai after it reported 7,895 infections on Sunday.
Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij blamed the high COVID infection rate in three districts of Haryana, adjoining Delhi, on the "uncontrolled" rise in cases in the national capital.
According to news agency ANI, Vij said, "Haryana is adversely affected due to its vicinity to Delhi, but there is no need to panic."