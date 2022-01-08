Google Doodle Celebrates 80th Birthday of Physicist Stephen Hawking

On 08 January 1942, Stephen William Hawking was born in Oxford, England. His interest towards functioning of universe from young age earned him the nickname 'Einstein'.

However, at a young age of 21, he was diagnosed with a neurodegenerative disease. "The music of composer Richard Wagner and the loving support of his future wife Jane Wilde motivated Hawking to dedicate himself to physics, math, and cosmology," reads the official blog by Google.