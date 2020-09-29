Global COVID-19 Death Toll Crosses 1 Million Mark; India in Top 3

The global COVID-19 death toll crossed the grim milestone of one million on Tuesday, 29 September, as per data put out by Johns Hopkins University. The highest number of deaths have taken place in the US (2,05,031), followed by Brazil (1,42,058), India (95,542), Mexico (76,430) and the United Kingdom (42,090).

Countries with the Highest Number of COVID-19 Cases

The US also has the highest number of COVID-19 cases (71,47,241), followed by India (60,74,702), Brazil (47,45,464), Russia (11,54,299) and Colombia (8,18,203).

Countries with the Highest CFR

The Case Fatality Rate (CFR), meanwhile, is the highest in Mexico, followed by Bolivia, France, Iran and Spain.



Among the twenty countries currently most affected by COVID-19 worldwide, India has the lowest CFR, according to Johns Hopkins University.

