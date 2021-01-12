Delhi Receives 1st Batch of Covishield As SII Sends Out Shipment
The first batch of Covishield arrived at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport from Pune on a SpiceJet plane.
Delhi on Tuesday, 12 January, received the first batch of COVID-19 vaccine Covishield, hours after Pune-based vaccine maker Serum Institute of India (SII) sent out its first consignment of the vaccine.
The first consignment of 'Covishield' arrived at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport from Pune and was flown by airline SpiceJet.
“SpiceJet has carried India’s first consignment of COVID vaccine today. The first consignment of 'Covishield', consisting of 34 boxes and weighing 1,088 kg, was carried from Pune to Delhi,” Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, SpiceJet told ANI.
COVID-19 vaccine administration in India is slated to begin on 16 January.
