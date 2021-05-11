FDA Approves Pfizer-BioNTech COVID Vaccine for 12 to 15 Age Group

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Monday, 10 May, authorised the emergency use of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in adolescents aged 12 to 15 years.

In a news release posted on its website, the FDA determined that the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine has met the statutory criteria to amend the emergency use authorisation (EUA), which was originally issued on 11 December 2020, and that the known and potential benefits of this vaccine in individuals 12 years of age and older outweigh the known and potential risks.

Acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock said, “Today’s action allows for a younger population to be protected from COVID-19, bringing us closer to returning to a sense of normalcy and to ending the pandemic.”