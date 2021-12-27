Fauci Says 'Sheer Volume' of Omicron Cases Can Neutralise 'Less Severity' Factor

Talking about the need for more vaccines, the dean of the Brown University School of Public Health, Ashish Jha, said that based on the data he's seeing, he is "pretty skeptical that we’re gonna need a fourth shot," The Guardian reported.

"Part of the question is that we have to ask ourselves what are we trying to do? Are we trying to block every single infection? Maybe that’s our goal. If that’s our goal then yes, maybe we need a fourth shot."

COVID cases are exploding in the US.

According to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University, the US has recorded nearly 4 million cases in the past one month.

President Joe Biden announced last week that 500 million free at-home rapid tests will supplied to US residents by next month to tackle the Omicron variant, which has been designated as a "variant of concern" by the World Health Organisation.

(With inputs from ABC News and The Guardian.)