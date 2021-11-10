What Causes White Froth Over Yamuna River? Does Sprinkling Water Help?

Remember how shaking soapy water causes air to be trapped in it, thus forming small layer of bubbles? This is the science behind froth formation on Yamuna as well.

Under normal circumstances, all rivers form a thin layer of foam. Rivers have dead and decaying plants like leaves and twigs as a part of their ecosystem. On decomposition, these may not may not just dissolve in water but break the surface tension in water – allowing air to enter and create bubbles. This in turn leads to a thin layer of foam – which is natural.

But all foam and froth is not natural.