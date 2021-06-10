More Green Zones, Cleaner Yamuna: How Delhi May Look Like in 2041

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Wednesday, 9 June, put the approved draft of Master Plan of Delhi (MPD) 2041 in the public domain for inviting objections and suggestions for the next 45 days.
The key features of the draft MPD-2041 include more green zones, cleaner Yamuna, an integrated Geographic Information System (GIS)-based system, de-densifying of populated areas, and rejuvenating of the heritage aspect of Delhi.
Under the MPD-2041, the DDA has emphasised on policies such as transit-oriented development (TOD) and land pooling policy of the MPD-2021. With a view to encourage ecofriendly development, the DDA has also formulated regulating infrastructure and other work in villages that are located in the green belt on Delhi's periphery as well as the low-density residential areas (LDRA).
"Implementation of the Master Plan is the collective responsibility of all agencies involved in the development of Delhi, including the central government, concerned departments of the government of the NCT of Delhi, service providers, landowning agencies, regulators, and local bodies among others," the DDA said in a statement on Wednesday.
The MPD-2041 is divided into two volumes and comprises sector-wise policies in the key focus areas such as environment, economy, public space, heritage, mobility, social and physical infrastructure, etc.
Under the MPD-2041, the development strategy and action plan has been divided into three sections. In the first section, it contains strategies and specific norms for guiding future spatial development of Delhi, covering both green field and brown field development in the city (land pooling, green development area, regeneration of planned and unplanned areas, and transit-oriented development), the DDA's notification said.
The second section provides the monitoring and evaluation framework for the Master Plan. The salient features of the Draft Master Plan for Delhi-2041:
The DDA said the primary goal of the MPD-2041 is to make Delhi an environmentally responsible, future-ready city focusing on ease of living, good quality, affordable, clean and safe living environments, and efficient mobility options for all.
The other key features of the MPD-2041:
(With inputs from IANS)
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined