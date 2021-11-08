At Chhath Puja, Devotees Take a Dip in Toxic Foam-Covered Yamuna
High levels of ammonia and phosphate content, caused by industrial discharge, are responsible for the toxic foam.
As devotees observed the first day of Chhath Puja on Monday, 8 November, visuals of the worshippers taking a dip in the Yamuna river, whose surface can be enveloped by hazardous foam, flooded social media.
High levels of ammonia and increased phosphate content, due to industrial discharge, are responsible for the toxic foam that can be seen covering the river.
Ammonia which is an indicator of pollution in the water body, was recorded to be prevalent in the river in 2.2 ppm (parts per million) on Sunday, NDTV reported.
BJP MP Manoj Tiwari, who participated in a boat ride at the Yamuna in Kalindi Kunj, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI:
"DDMA has allowed Chhath Puja on designated sites and not on Yamuna ghat. Delhi government bans people from coming to ghats but makes false claims of cleaning it. SC should take suo motu cognisance."
Meanwhile, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said, "'Chhath Puja will be celebrated with full fervour across the city. Arrangements have been made at 800 ghats but people should ensure to abide by COVID protocols while they celebrate the festival," ANI reported.
(With inputs from ANI)
