Rajasthan Govt Eases COVID Rules: Sunday Curfew Removed, Schools To Be Reopened

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.
(Photo: Shruti Mathur/The Quint)
With COVID cases gradually decreasing, the Rajasthan government has decided to lift the Sunday curfew, Hindustan Times reported. This means there won't be a curfew this Sunday, on 30 January.
The Sunday curfew had been imposed by the Home Ministry of the Rajasthan government since 9 January.
Schools are also scheduled to be reopened from 1 February.
While online classes will continue, students can be allowed to attend school in person with a written consent form provided by their parents.
Night curfew, meanwhile, will remain from 11 am to 5 pm.
Businesses and shopping malls can be kept open till 10 pm. According to the previous guidelines, they could be kept open only till 8 pm.
Rajasthan reported 8,125 new COVID-19 cases and 21 deaths on Friday, 28 January.
The highest number of cases, 2,300, was reported in Jaipur.
This is a significant decline from two weeks ago, when the state reported 20,188 cases on 14 January.
The number of active cases in the state is currently at 80,488.
The Ashok Gehlot government also stated that in the month of February, several cultural programmes would be organised to provide a much-needed boost to the tourism industry, The Indian Express reported.
All COVID guidelines will have to be followed during the events.
(With inputs from Hindustan Times and the Indian Express.)