COVID Antibody Cocktail Launched: How Does It Work? Who Can Use?

Pharmaceutical companies Cipla and Roche on 24 May, launched a coronavirus antibody cocktail drug, which they claim is for non-hospitalised patients who face high risk of their infection turning severe.

The drug was granted Emergency Use Authorisation in India by India’s Central Drugs Standards Control Organisation (CDSCO) on 3 May.

While the first batch of Casirivimab and Imdevimab is now available, the second batch is expected by mid-June.