FAQ: Is It Safe to Travel to Sri Lanka Amid Economic Crisis? Experts Explain

It is not advisable to travel to Sri Lanka for pleasure, said at least three travel agents who spoke to The Quint, adding that the security situation in the country is not conducive for tourism at the moment.

Curfews may be imposed on short notice, particularly in Colombo, warned the advisories from both Canada and UK.

Uncertainty of Local Vendors

Neelam Kumar, from Madras Travels and Tours, said that while they plan multiple trips to Sri Lanka during the summer months, they are asking people to cancel them.

"We have advised those who have booked to cancel the trips. We are also not taking any fresh bookings. The main reason being, we are unable to reach any of the hotels or the local bus/car drivers. Even if you do reach Sri Lanka, where do you stay? How do you travel between places? Best to postpone the trip to two months later," said Kumar.

Rajeev Kale, President & Country Head, Holidays, Thomas Cook (India), which also operates multiple tours to Sri Lanka, said that they were coordinating with stakeholders to help customers get back home.