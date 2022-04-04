FAQ: Is It Safe to Travel to Sri Lanka Amid Economic Crisis? Experts Explain

Sri Lanka is going through an economic meltdown of a scale unseen since the country's financial crisis of 1948. Image used for representation.
(Photo: Deeksha Malhotra/Altered by The Quint)
The ongoing economic crisis in Sri Lanka has hit the country's tourism badly – which accounts for about 5 percent of its GDP. Although tourism could help the country earn the much-needed foreign currency, the situation isn't conducive for travel, with the country witnessing 13-hour blackouts every day.
Multiple media reports suggest that tourists from Britain, India, Canada, and Australia are re-thinking their travel plans to the island nation. So, is it safe to travel to Sri Lanka? Has India issued any travel advisory? Here's all you need to know.
I have a tourist visa to Sri Lanka. Can I travel to the country?
Yes, you can. The country has not put a ban on foreign tourists. However, do establish contact with your place of stay before you board the flight.
Is it safe to travel to Sri Lanka?
It is not advisable to travel to Sri Lanka for pleasure, said at least three travel agents who spoke to The Quint, adding that the security situation in the country is not conducive for tourism at the moment.
Curfews may be imposed on short notice, particularly in Colombo, warned the advisories from both Canada and UK.
Uncertainty of Local Vendors
Neelam Kumar, from Madras Travels and Tours, said that while they plan multiple trips to Sri Lanka during the summer months, they are asking people to cancel them.
"We have advised those who have booked to cancel the trips. We are also not taking any fresh bookings. The main reason being, we are unable to reach any of the hotels or the local bus/car drivers. Even if you do reach Sri Lanka, where do you stay? How do you travel between places? Best to postpone the trip to two months later," said Kumar.
Rajeev Kale, President & Country Head, Holidays, Thomas Cook (India), which also operates multiple tours to Sri Lanka, said that they were coordinating with stakeholders to help customers get back home.
Security Threat
A travel start-up that customises trip for tourists said that the uncertainty about security situation is also a primary reason behind their advice to postpone/cancel the trip.
What about places other than Colombo? Like Galle, Kandy, and Mirissa? Can I visit these places?
Kumar added that while there are no reports of protests in parts other than Colombo, the power crisis has cut off other cities/tourist places in the country as well.
He also asked tourists to check the local bus and train timings, and to check if they are still operating before taking the decision to travel.
Are flights between India and Sri Lanka affected?
Yes, due to lower bookings and cancellations, the number of flights between India and Colombo has been cut down. If you have booked flights to Sri Lanka, do check with your respective airlines.
Air India has reduced its weekly flights to Colombo to 13 from 16 earlier. The revised schedule will come into effect from 8 April.
"Currently Air India is operating 16 flights a week – daily flights from Delhi and nine flights a week from Chennai," an Air India spokesperson said.
Has India issued travel advisory?
Not yet, but countries like the UK, Canada, and Australia have issued detailed travel advisories. All these three countries have said that "high degree of caution" has to be exercised before visiting the country.
I have made bookings at a Sri Lankan resort. But I am unable to contact the hotel/resort.
Being unable to reach vendors is one of the primary reasons given by travel agents in India, to postpone or cancel travel to the country. This is likely to happen as the country is facing power outage for long hours – which has disrupted access to internet. The Sri Lankan government on 3 April blocked social media platforms like WhatsApp, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, after emergency was declared.
I am traveling to Sri Lanka. What should I do to stay safe?
Make sure you carry relevant travel documents – as you may be asked to show them at check points.
If you are a foreigner, avoid large crowds and events.
Find a way to keep your phone fully charged, and monitor local media for updates.
What are the advisories issued by different countries?
The UK government has told its citizens travelling to Sri Lanka that they may experience a disruption to fuel supply and planned, lengthy power outages.
Canada, meanwhile, has advised its citizens to keep supplies of food, water and fuel in hand in case of lengthy disruptions. It has also advised citizens to have sufficient supply of medicines in hand as they may not be available.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)