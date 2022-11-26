FAQ | Centre Proposes Changes to Animal Cruelty Law: What Does Draft Bill Say?

In a major overhaul in about six decades, the central government decided to revise the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act (PCA), 1960, by introducing 61 amendments to the law.

The amendments include a three-year imprisonment for committing "gruesome cruelty" against animals, like bestiality.

A draft Prevention of Cruelty to Animal (Amendment) Bill, prepared by the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying, is open to the public for comments till 7 December. Once the draft is final, the bill could be brought either during the Winter Session or the Budget Session of Parliament.

What are the amendments to the existing law? The Quint delves deeper.