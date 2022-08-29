North Bengal And Its Connection With Smuggling of Exotic Animals And Articles

According to US based environment news platform Mongabay , India is one of the top 20 countries for wildlife trafficking, and among the top 10 for wildlife trafficking by air. They further add that India’s megadiverse nature and high population makes it both a major source and transit area for illegal wildlife and their articles. Most of the wildlife is smuggled in India through air, primarily via Mumbai and Chennai airports which have statistically seen the highest number of nabbings.