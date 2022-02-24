Sanofi-GSK COVID-19 Vaccine Seeks Regulatory Approval: What's the Efficacy?

French pharma giant Sanofi and United Kingdom’s GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) have claimed that their COVID-19 vaccines provide "complete protection" against severe cases of the disease and hospitalisation.

They now intend to submit data to seek approval for regulatory usage for their booster shots and two-shot vaccines in the United States (US) and Europe.

What is the efficacy of the vaccine? Which age group is it meant for? What are its advantages? Here is all you need to know: