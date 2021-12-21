Restrictions on Gatherings in Mumbai: What Are BMC's New Rules?

As on 21 December, there are at least 54 cases of Omicron variant in Maharashtra alone. Image used for representation.
(Photo: IANS)
With fresh COVID-19 cases of the Omicron variant spiking in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday, 20 December, said that all events with more than 200 people will now require permission.
As on 21 December, there are at least 54 cases of Omicron variant in Maharashtra alone. India, on the whole, has at least 200 cases of Omicron.
Who can hold gatherings?
Any gatherings of more than 200 people will require permission from the local assistant municipal commissioners.
In an order last week, the government had allowed events up to 1,000 people without need for special permission. However, this stands cancelled.
How many people are allowed in such venues?
In case of closed spaces, people up to 50 percent of the capacity of the space will be allowed.
In case of open spaces, people up to 25 percent of the capacity of the space will be allowed.
Who will be allowed in malls and public gatherings?
Only those who are fully vaccinated will be allowed to both supervise and visit any shop, establishment, gathering etc.
Who is considered fully vaccinated?
One is considered fully vaccinated 14 days after receiving the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine.
Only children, and those who cannot take the vaccine due to medical reasons, are exempted from this.
What happens if someone violates these rules?
Any violation of this order will be viewed seriously and shall be punished under sections of Indian Penal Code, 1860 and Disaster Management Act, 2005.
Do I need an RT-PCR negative report to enter Mumbai?
One has to be fully vaccinated or carry an RT-PCR report valid for 72 hours.
