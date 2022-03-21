Europe, Asia See COVID Spike Again: What's Happening in Different Countries?

Two years after cases of the novel coronavirus were first detected in China, the World Health Organization (WHO) has once again warned countries to remain on alert as several nations are witnessing a spike in COVID-19 cases.

While in both these countries Omicron continues to be the dominant variant, experts think the Omicron sub-variant BA.2, dubbed the 'stealth' variant, may have something to do with the renewed spike.

"Omicron is transmitting at a very intense level... We have sub-lineages of BA.1 and BA.2. BA.2 is more transmissible and this is the most transmissible variant we have seen of the SARS-COV2 virus to date," Maria Van Kerkhove, the WHO's technical lead said.

Which countries are seeing a rise in cases? Here's all you need to know.