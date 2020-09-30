Sabarimala to Allow Pilgrims From Mid-Oct: What are the Rules?

The Kerala government has given permission for pilgrims to be allowed at the Ayyappa temple at Sabarimala for the five-day puja in mid-October and from 16 November, for the two-month Mandala-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season.
Earlier in June, the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) had decided that Kerala’s Sabarimala temple will not be open for the public for the monthly prayers.
Who can go for the pilgrimage? What is the protocol to adhere to? Read on.
For how long will the Sabarimala temple be open?
The temple will be open for pilgrims during the five-day puja at the start of Malayalam month Thulam, which begins from 17 October. Then, the temple will open again for the Mandala puja which is on 26 December and the temple will close on 27 December after the 41-day Mandala pilgrimage season. It will open again on 30 December for the Makaravilakku pilgrimage season, which is on 14 January 2021 and the temple will close on 20 January 2021.
Who is allowed to enter the temple?
Do I need to take a COVID-19 test to enter the shrine?
Devotees will have to clear an antigen test for COVID-19 at the Kerala Health Department’s facility at Pampa or Nilakkal before proceeding for the main darshan.
What are the other COVID-19 protocols?
What are the additional facilities installed in the temple?
Devotees will not be allowed to take dip in river Pamba. Sprinklers and showers will be installed in Pampa and Erumeli bathing ghats.
Special arrangements are being made for performing offerings including Neyyabhishekam (ghee abhishekam) and Annadanam (the tradition of offering food) adhering to COVID-19 protocol.
Outlets of the state’s Supplyco and Consumerfed departments will be opened at Pamba to ensure availability of essential items.
Can devotees from other states visit Sabarimala?
There will not be any ban on devotees from other states. Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran will soon organise a virtual meet with ministers of neighbouring states, like Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Puducherry, from where most pilgrims arrive.
