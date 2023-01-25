FAQ | India's First Home-Grown HPV Vaccine Launched: How Much Will It Cost?

India's first home-grown human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine, developed by the Serum Institute of India (SII), was launched on Tuesday, 24 January.

SII CEO Adar Poonawala announced the launch, via Twitter, of the much-awaited vaccine called CERVAVAC to help prevent cervical cancer.

"On the occasion of India's National Girl Child Day and Cervical Cancer Awareness Month, @SerumInstIndia is pleased to launch the first made-in-India HPV vaccine by the hands of our Hon'ble Home Minister Shri @AmitShah Ji," he tweeted.