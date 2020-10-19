Mumbai Metro Reopens Today: What Are the New Entry Rules, Timings?

What are the new SOPs to travel in metro if you are in Mumbai? Here’s all you need to know. The Quint Mumbai Metro. Image used for representational purpose. | (Photo Courtesy: Twitter/Mumbai Metro) FAQ What are the new SOPs to travel in metro if you are in Mumbai? Here’s all you need to know.

After a hiatus of more than eight months due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Mumbai Metro began service from Monday, 19 October. While it was supposed to resume from 14 October, the date was pushed to a week later due to the requirement of a few more safety runs. What are the new SOPs to travel in metro if you are in Mumbai? Here's all you need to know.

What are the new timings?

The metro trains will ply from 8:30 am to 8:30 pm.

Who will be allowed?

Only those passengers who are asymptomatic will be allowed to enter the metro station

Thermal scanners will be used to check their temperature

Those who show flu-like symptoms will not be allowed to enter

Health authorities will be intimated for further follow-up regarding the person

Children, elderly people will be advised not to travel by metro

What is the rule about wearing masks?

It is mandatory to wear face mask at all times – both while travelling inside the metro and while waiting in the station.

How many trains will ply?

According to PTI, only 200 trains will be plying as opposed to 400 earlier.

Are there any restrictions on buying token and tickets?

Tokens will not be issued at Mumbai Metro counters until further intimation

Only smart cards will be used for travelling on metro trains

Notably, the smart cards too can be recharged only through digital payments

How is the Mumbai Metro planning to maintain social distancing?

Only a specific number of gates will be operational at each station – separate ones for entry and exit

While using escalators, passengers will have to maintain a one-step gap

The commuters will be allowed to sit only in alternate seats

Hand sanitisers will be installed in the station