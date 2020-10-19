Mumbai Metro Reopens Today: What Are the New Entry Rules, Timings?
Mumbai Metro. Image used for representational purpose. | (Photo Courtesy: Twitter/Mumbai Metro)
After a hiatus of more than eight months due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Mumbai Metro began service from Monday, 19 October.
While it was supposed to resume from 14 October, the date was pushed to a week later due to the requirement of a few more safety runs.
What are the new SOPs to travel in metro if you are in Mumbai? Here's all you need to know.
What are the new timings?
The metro trains will ply from 8:30 am to 8:30 pm.
Who will be allowed?
- Only those passengers who are asymptomatic will be allowed to enter the metro station
- Thermal scanners will be used to check their temperature
- Those who show flu-like symptoms will not be allowed to enter
- Health authorities will be intimated for further follow-up regarding the person
- Children, elderly people will be advised not to travel by metro
What is the rule about wearing masks?
It is mandatory to wear face mask at all times – both while travelling inside the metro and while waiting in the station.
How many trains will ply?
According to PTI, only 200 trains will be plying as opposed to 400 earlier.
Are there any restrictions on buying token and tickets?
- Tokens will not be issued at Mumbai Metro counters until further intimation
- Only smart cards will be used for travelling on metro trains
- Notably, the smart cards too can be recharged only through digital payments
How is the Mumbai Metro planning to maintain social distancing?
- Only a specific number of gates will be operational at each station – separate ones for entry and exit
- While using escalators, passengers will have to maintain a one-step gap
- The commuters will be allowed to sit only in alternate seats
- Hand sanitisers will be installed in the station
