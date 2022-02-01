Maharashtra Relaxes COVID-19 Curbs In Some Districts: What Are The New Rules?

The Maharashtra government has on 31 January, Monday, announced new COVID guidelines and relaxation of COVID curbs in certain districts.
These guidelines came to effect from the early hours of 1 February, Tuesday and shall remain in place until further orders.
Which districts will be considered? Can public places operate? Here is all you need to know:
Which districts will have new COVID guidelines?
All districts where the eligible population (18 years and above) have been vaccinated in the following manner, shall have relaxations in COVID-19 guidelines:
90 percent or more, vaccinated with first dose.
70 percent or more, vaccinated with both doses.
How will these districts be identified?
A vaccination list will be updated on a weekly basis and the criteria for selection of districts shall be checked periodically.
These districts will be mentioned in Annexure A.
Will there be night curfews for districts mentioned in Annexure A?
The night curfews from 11pm to 5am may be withdrawn by the District Disaster Management Authorities (DDMA) under information to State Disaster Management Authorities (SDMA).
Will public places operate for districts mentioned in Annexure A?
Public places such as the following will operate at 50 percent capacities:
Amusement parks
Swimming polls/Water parks
Restaurants (as per timings mentioned by DDMA)
Theaters (as per timings mentioned by DDMA)
Bhajans
Local/Cultural/Folk programmes
However, the following public places will operate at fixed timings set by the local authorities:
Beaches
Gardens
Parks
Can people attend marriages and funerals?
There is no limit in the number of people who can attend funerals.
For marriages, districts mentioned in Annexure A may invite guests up to 25 percent of the capacity of the venue or a maximum of 200 people, whichever is less.
Can people attend sports events?
For districts mentioned in Annexure A, sports events can be attended with the following restrictions:
The maximum capacity should be 25 percent.
The capacity will be considered based on sitting arrangement.
Standing and moveable crowd should be avoided.
What are the guidelines for tourists and tourist places?
All tourist places in the states shall remain open at regular timings. However the following must be considered:
Ticketing must be done online.
All visitors must be fully vaccinated.
Controlling authorities must impose reasonable restrictions on the number of people.
Which places can operate throughout the state?
The following places can operate throughout the state:
National Parks
Safaris
Tourist spots
Spa (at 50 percent)
Funeral places (no limit on number of people)
