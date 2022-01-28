Maharashtra Reports 103 COVID-Related Deaths, Highest Since 6 October 2021

Maharashtra on Friday, 28 January, reported 24,948 new COVID cases, 45,648 recoveries, and 103 deaths – the highest since 6 October 2021, when 90 deaths were reported in a day.
The state recorded a daily positivity rate of 10.32 percent, which is lower than the national average of 15.88 percent.
Further, a daily health bulletin read, "Currently 14,61,370 people are under home quarantine and 3,200 people are in institutional quarantine."
Mumbai's positivity rate has fallen to 3.2 percent, as the city reported 1,384 new cases on Thursday.
As India continues to grapple with the Omicron outbreak, the country reported 2,51,209 new COVID-19 cases – a minor decline from the 2.86 lakh cases on Thursday – and 627 deaths on Friday.
While the number of active cases stands at 21,05,611, the daily positivity rate has dropped to 15.88 percent.
The weekend curfew has been lifted in the national capital, and restaurants have been allowed to operate at 50 percent capacity.
With cases seemingly ebbing in Delhi and Mumbai, other states like Karnataka and Kerala have started reporting a higher number of daily COVID cases. As of Friday, Karnataka tops the active cases list with 3,28,741 infections.
Kerala, meanwhile, reported 51,739 new COVID-19 cases and 68 deaths on Thursday, with a whopping positivity rate of 44.6 percent. As many as 1,16,003 samples were tested.
