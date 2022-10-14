Home Ministry Warning: How To Recognise & Avoid Falling for Online Job Scams?

In a brief video advisory posted on Thursday, 13 October, the Ministry of Home Affairs cautioned citizens against falling for fake online job offers and highlighted ways to spot such fishy deals online.

"Do you know that thousands of people are becoming a victim of online job fraud?" the ministry's Twitter thread began.

While online job scams have been around in India for some time now, recent incidents have shown that they've grown in sophistication and impact. Keeping this in mind, what are the indicators issued by the ministry? What pointers has it missed? How do online job fraudsters operate? And what should you do if you've been duped?