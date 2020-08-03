FAQ: Gyms, Yoga Centres Reopen in Delhi – What Are the SOPs?

Gyms and yoga institutes in Delhi reopened on Monday, 14 September, even as the national capital recorded an increase in the number of coronavirus cases. This comes more than a month after the Centre allowed their reopening, as a part of ‘Unlock 3.’ The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has issued guidelines for the same. So, what are the new guidelines you should be aware of before visiting your gym? Here’s all you need to know.

Are all gyms and yoga centres allowed to reopen?

All yoga institutes and gymnasiums in containment zones shall remain closed for public. Only those outside containment zones will be allowed to open up.

Is there a restriction on people who are allowed?

Only asymptomatic people will be allowed entry

Those without masks will not be allowed entry

Persons above 65 years of age, persons with co-morbidities, pregnant women and children below the age of 10 years are advised not to use gyms in closed spaces

Organisations managing the yoga institutes and gymnasiums shall advise all members, visitors & staff accordingly

What are the general precautions that need to followed while visiting these spaces?

Individuals must maintain a minimum distance of 6 feet as far as feasible

Use of face covers/masks is mandatory at all times with in the premises, except while performing exercises

Practice frequent hand washing with soap (for at least 40-60 seconds) even when hands are not visibly dirty

Use of alcohol-based hand sanitizers (for at least 20 seconds) can be practiced wherever feasible

Self-monitoring of health by all and reporting any illness at the earliest to state and district helpline

Spitting should be strictly prohibited

Is it advisable to wear masks while performing yoga or exercise?

The government guidelines has asked people to not wear masks while performing yoga or exercising inside the gym

It advises the use of visor or a face shield whenever possible

Use of mask, in particular N-95 masks, during exercise may cause difficulty in breathing

What about sauna and steam bath – can they reopen if located inside the gyms?

Spas, sauna, steam bath and swimming pool (wherever applicable) shall remain closed.

How should gyms ensure social distancing?

Plan yoga/gymnasiums floor area based on 4 metre square per person

Place equipment, including cardio and strength machines, 6 feet apart, wherever feasible to facilitate social distancing

Where available, utilise any outdoor space by relocating equipment outside

All areas within the premises shall be disinfected using clinically approved disinfectants

Ensure 6 feet distance between personal trainer and clients during personal training sessions, wherever feasible

Ensure sessions are tailored to include only exercises that do not require physical contact between the trainer and the clients including setup and use of equipment

Limit the number of clients per session and ensure adequate spacing

What does the guidelines say about use of air conditioners?

For air-conditioning/ventilation, the guidelines of CPWD shall be followed which emphasises that the temperature setting of all air conditioning devices should be in the range of 24-30 degree celcius, relative humidity should be in the range of 40- 70%, intake of fresh air should be as much as possible and cross ventilation should be adequate.

Are group fitness classes allowed?

The guidelines say that while group classes are allowed, gyms and yoga centres should offer them online, whenever possible

Staggered class session times and minimum of 15-30 minutes between classes to avoid overlap between members arriving and leaving

Restriction of the number of persons allowed per group fitness class based on the size of the room and the nature of the fitness activity

What are some protection gears that gyms are supposed to stock up on?

Appropriate personal protection gears like face covers/masks, visors, hand sanitizers etc. shall be made available by management to the members, visitors & staff

Provide an adequate supply of disinfectant wipes or disinfecting solutions and disposable paper towels for members/staff to wipe exercise equipment clean before and after use

Ensure availability of pulse oximeters to record oxygen saturation of members prior to the exercise