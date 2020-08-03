FAQ: Gyms, Yoga Centres Reopen in Delhi – What Are the SOPs?

What does the guidelines say about use of air conditioners?
For air-conditioning/ventilation, the guidelines of CPWD shall be followed which emphasises that the temperature setting of all air conditioning devices should be in the range of 24-30 degree celcius, relative humidity should be in the range of 40- 70%, intake of fresh air should be as much as possible and cross ventilation should be adequate.
Are group fitness classes allowed?
The guidelines say that while group classes are allowed, gyms and yoga centres should offer them online, whenever possible
Staggered class session times and minimum of 15-30 minutes between classes to avoid overlap between members arriving and leaving
Restriction of the number of persons allowed per group fitness class based on the size of the room and the nature of the fitness activity
What are some protection gears that gyms are supposed to stock up on?
Appropriate personal protection gears like face covers/masks, visors, hand sanitizers etc. shall be made available by management to the members, visitors & staff
Provide an adequate supply of disinfectant wipes or disinfecting solutions and disposable paper towels for members/staff to wipe exercise equipment clean before and after use
Ensure availability of pulse oximeters to record oxygen saturation of members prior to the exercise
