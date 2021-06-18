‘Green Fungus’ Case Reported in India: What Is It? Who Is at Risk?

A 34-year-old patient in Madhya Pradesh was diagnosed with a rare infection called ‘Green Fungus’ or Aspergillosis, after recovering from a two-month long battle against COVID-19.
He was transferred to Mumbai’s Hinduja Hospital by air ambulance for treatment, reports said on Tuesday, 15 June.
What is Aspergillosis? Who is at risk? Here’s what we know about the rare infection:
What is Aspergillosis?
Aspergillosis is a fungal infection that most commonly affects the lungs, Dr Randeep Guleria, AIIMS Director, informed in his press conference, as early as 24 May.
Aspergillosis is an infection caused by a common mold – Aspergillus – which lives indoors as well as outdoors.
How can people get infected?
People can get infected with green fungus by breathing in microscopic Aspergillus spores from the environment.
According to the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), “most people breathe in Aspergillus spores every day without getting sick". However, weakened immune systems or lung diseases puts one at a higher risk of catching the infection.
Who is at risk?
People with weakened immune systems, such as COVID survivors, or those who have lung diseases, are at a greater risk of developing health issues due to the infection, says CDC.
Those who have have:
What are the symptoms of Aspergillosis?
According to the CDC, different types of the infection have different symptoms.
Allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis (ABPA):
Allergic Aspergillus sinusitis:
Aspergilloma (“fungus ball”):
Chronic pulmonary aspergillosis:
Invasive aspergillosis:
Is it contagious?
No. Aspergillosis cannot spread between people or between people and animals.
What is the connection between Aspergillosis and COVID?
Infections like green, black, white, and yellow fungus are not new, and neither are they unique to the COVID-19 virus, FIT reports. But being associated with COVID has put them in the spotlight like never before.
Are ‘Green Fungus’ and ‘Black Fungus’ the correct ways to refer to these infections?
Although we commonly use terms like ‘black’ and ‘green’ fungus, Dr Guleria has warned of the confusion these colour labels might create.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined