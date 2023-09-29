Goa Proposes New Shack Policy With Certain Relaxations: What You Need To Know

On the proposed rule for owners to be unemployed in order to set up a shack, Goa Shack Owners Welfare Society secretary John Lobo told The Indian Express, "The cost of putting up a shack is at least Rs 15 lakh and can go up to Rs 1 crore. How will an unemployed person come up with this sum? This is the reason shacks are often sublet to people from other states. The government should ideally provide a subsidy or come up with a loan scheme."

"An ideal policy would be to allot licences for longer than three years. If a shack owner has invested a large sum of money, what if they do not get a licence in the next draw after three years? They will be forced to shut shop," he added.

Moreover, Lobo alleged that the policy doesn’t define what is meant by clean. "These things are kept arbitrary, so the department can conduct surprise inspections and collect fines by claiming that something in the shack is filthy,” he was quoted as saying.

Alleging delay from the government, Cruz said, “September is about to end and the process is yet to begin. The draft of the policy was only shared with us last week and certain aspects are still being discussed. After the scrutiny of applications and issuing of licenses, we have to obtain permissions from several departments. It takes about 15 days to put up a shack. The process of demarcation also requires 8-10 days. We are running about two months late."

"The government is claiming that the experience criteria have been relaxed to help new entrants in the business. But it will be difficult for a newcomer to operate a shack. The shack business requires a certain expertise and know-how," he added.