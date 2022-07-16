Free COVID Booster Dose for All Adults from 15 July: Everything You Should Know

Image used for representational purposes.
Starting Friday, 15 July, all adults aged 18-59 are eligible for a free COVID-19 booster shot.
This vaccination drive will last 75 days and is being done as a part of the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations to mark the 75th anniversary of India's Independence.
Who are all eligible? How to register yourself? Here’s everything you need to know.
What is the duration of this drive?
The free booster doses will be administered for 75 days starting 15 July to 30 September.
Why is this drive being organised?
The drive is being organised under the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations to mark the 75 years of India’s independence.
The main aim is to improve the coverage of people who have been administered the third dose.
In a virtual meet, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan urged health secretaries of different states/union territories to ensure full COVID-19 vaccination coverage and ensure precaution doses for all eligible persons.
Who all are eligible?
All citizens above the age of eighteen and who got their second vaccine dose at least six months are eligible for getting a free booster dose.
According to the government’s announcement, citizens between the age of 18 to 59 will be getting covered under this drive.
You cannot directly get the booster dose; you must register and get the first two doses administered if you have not already done so.
How to register yourself for the booster dose?
● Visit cowin.gov.in or download the Aarogya Setu app, find the Cowin tab, and click on the vaccination tab.
● The mobile number used for previous doses will be used to log in, on which an OTP will be sent. On the Cowin portal, up to four people can be registered using the same mobile number.
● For citizens who are already vaccinated, and are eligible for the precaution dose, you will be shown an option to schedule your appointment.
● Choose the ‘Precaution dose’ tab and then choose appointments and location.
● The appointment will be confirmed by the system and details of the same can be downloaded from the website/app.
