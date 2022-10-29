FAQ | What Are the Mega Ropeway Projects Inaugurated By PM Modi in Kedarnath?

The Kedarnath shrine.
Last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the famous Kedarnath and Badrinath temples in Uttarakhand. The prime minister also laid the foundation stone for two ropeway projects on 21 October.
Modi also unveiled new infrastructure projects for the Kedarnath and Badrinath temples. What are these projects? And how much are they worth? The Quint answers these questions.
Where are the ropeway projects being built?
One of these projects will be connecting the town of Govindghat to the Hemkund Sahib, one of the most popular religious sites for the Sikhs and the other will be connecting the town of Gaurikund to the temple of Kedarnath.
The length of the ropeway connecting the Gaurikund and Kedarnath will be around 9.7 km long.
The construction of these projects will help cut down travel time. The ropeway will also connect Ghangaria which is widely known as the gateway to the Valley of Flowers.
Rajya Sabha MP, Vikramjit Singh Sahney, said the construction of the ropeway from Govindghat to the Hemkund Sahib is a gift to the Sikh community. He said that it will be completed in two years.
The length of the ropeway connecting Govindghat to Hemkund Sahib will be around 12 km. It will have stations at the Gobind Ghat, and Pind Pullana, connecting Govindghat to Hemkund Sahib and Hemkund Sahib.
What is the estimated cost of these projects?
The projects are estimated to cost around 2,430 crores and will cut travel time by about 45 minutes, according to Financial Express.
What other projects did PM Modi inaugurate?
Overall, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled new road, railway and ropeway projects worth Rs 3,400 crore for the Kedarnath and Badrinath temples.
He also reviewed the progress of the beautification project of the Arrival Plaza and the lakes in the area and the development projects along the riverfront at Badrinath.
Meawhile, the sacred portals of the Kedarnath Dham were closed for winter on 27 October. The doors of the four Himalayan temples of Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri and Yamunotri located in the Garhwal region of Uttarakhand are shut for pilgrims for six months every year for the winters when they remain snowbound.
