FAQ | Centre's Dos & Don'ts Amid Heatwave: How To Avoid Heat-Related Illnesses?

The Centre has issued a list of dos and don’t and asked the states and UTs to review their healthcare preparedness.
The Quint
FAQ
Published:

As a heatwave sweeps across India, and the weather department predicts higher than normal temperatures for central, western, and northern India, the Centre has issued a list of dos and don’t and asked the states and Union Territories (UTs) to review their healthcare preparedness.

|

(Photo Courtesy: The Quint)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>As a <a href="https://www.thequint.com/news/india/power-cuts-heatwaves-coal-shortage-the-vicious-cycle-ruining-india-climate">heatwave</a> sweeps across India, and the weather department predicts higher than normal temperatures for central, western, and northern India, the Centre has issued a list of dos and don’t and asked the states and Union Territories (UTs) to review their healthcare preparedness.</p></div>

As a heatwave sweeps across India, and the weather department predicts higher than normal temperatures for central, western, and northern India, the Centre has issued a list of dos and don’t and asked the states and Union Territories (UTs) to review their healthcare preparedness.

In a letter issued to the states and UTs, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan sought uninterrupted power supply for cooling appliances and owing to power shortage across the country, suggested the use of solar cells wherever possible.

The letter also urges healthcare facilities to remain prepared with essentials such as IV (intravenous) fluid, ORS, ice packs, and cool drinking water.

Pointing out that heat-related illnesses include heat rash, heat oedema, heat cramps, heat tenting, heat syncope, heat exhaustion and heatstroke, Centre has also issued dos and don’ts for prevention and management of heat-related problems.

Further, the government has stated that heatstroke is a medical emergency and asked the population to be aware of “danger signs” and to see immediate medical attention if they do observe the same.

So, according to the Union government, what are the signs of a heatstroke? What can you do to prevent heat-related problems? What should you not do? Who is most vulnerable to such problems?

Also ReadDelhi Experiences 2nd Hottest April in 72 Years Amid Record Heatwave: IMD

What are the ‘danger signs’ of a heatstroke?

According to the Centre, ‘danger signs’ of a heatstroke in adults include:

  • Altered mental sensation with disorientation, confusion and agitation, irritability, ataxia (a disorder that affects coordination, balance, and speech), seizure or coma

  • Hot, red, and dry skin

  • Core body temperature being greater than 40 degree Centigrade or 104 degree Fahrenheit

  • Throbbing headache

  • Anxiety, dizziness, fainting, and light headedness

  • Muscle weakness or cramps

  • Nausea and vomiting

  • Rapid heartbeat or rapid and shallow breathing

In children, the signs include:

  • Refusal to accept feed

  • Excessive irritability

  • Decreased urine output

  • Dry oil mucosa and absence of tears or sunken eyes

  • Lethargy or altered sensorium

  • Seizures

  • Bleeding from any site

Also ReadHeatwave Warning Across India - What Happens To Your Body Under Extreme Heat?

What should be done while waiting for help in case of a heatstroke?

Stating that if you find someone with high body temperature and either unconscious, confused or has stopped sweating, you should call 108 or 102 immediately. The government advisory also says that while waiting for help, “cool the person right away” by:

  • Moving the affected person to a cool place

  • Applying cold water to large areas of the skin or clothing

  • Fanning the person as much as possible

What can you do to prevent heat-related problem?

The general population should keep heat-related problems at bay by:

  • Staying hydrated, which includes drinking enough water even if not thirsty, carrying drinking water while travelling, using Oral Rehydration Solution (ORS) and home-made drinks like lemon water, butter milk, fruit juices with some added salt

  • Staying covered, by wearing thin, loose, cotton garments (preferably light-coloured), covering one’s head during exposure to direct sunlight, wearing shoes or chappals while going out in the sun

  • Staying alert and updated on accurate, local weather news

  • Staying indoors as much as possible, and limiting and rescheduling outdoor activity to cooler times of the day (morning and evening)

  • Keeping your home cool, using curtains, shutters or sunshade and opening the windows at night

  • Trying to remain on lower floors during the day

  • Using fan, damp cloths to cool down the body

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

What should you not do?

According to the government advisory, in order to prevent heat-related problems:

  • Avoid going out in the sun, especially between 12 pm and 3 pm.

  • Avoid strenuous activities while outside in the afternoon

  • Do not step out barefoot

  • Avoid cooking during peak summer hours and keep the cooking area adequately ventilated by opening doors and windows

  • Avoid consuming alcohol, tea, coffee, carbonated soft drinks or drinks with large amounts of sugar

  • Avoid high protein food and do not eat stale food

  • Do not leave children or pets in parked vehicle as temperature inside a vehicle can get dangerous

What have employers been advised to ensure?

Employers have been advised by the government to:

  • Provide cool drinking water at workplace and remind employees to drink a cup of water every 20 minutes or more frequently

  • Caution workers to avoid direct sunlight

  • Provide shaded work area (temporary shelters can also be created for this purpose)

  • Schedule strenuous and outdoor jobs to cooler hours of the day

  • Increase the frequency and length of rest breaks for outdoor activities

  • Stay alert and updated on accurate, local weather news, and act accordingly

  • Assign additional workers or slow down the work pace

  • Ensure everyone is properly acclimatised, as it takes weeks to acclimatise to a hotter climate. This includes no work for more than three hours a day for the first five days and gradually increasing the amount and time of work

  • Train workers to recognise factors that may increase the risk of developing a heat-related illness as well as the signs and symptoms of heat stress

  • Start a “buddy system” as people may not notice their own symptoms

  • Trained first aid providers should be available and an emergency response plan should be kept ready in case of any heat-related illness

  • Organise awareness campaigns for employees, distribute information pamphlets and organise training for employees and workers regarding health impacts of extreme heat, and how they can protect themselves during high temperatures

  • Install temperature and forecast display at the workplace

And what about workers/employees?

Advice for workers and employees include:

  • Wear light-coloured clothes if working outdoors, preferably long sleeve shirt and pants, and cover the head to prevent exposure to direct sunlight

  • Make sure you are properly acclimatised to a hotter climate. Do not work for more than three hours in one day for the first five days and gradually increase the amount and time of work

  • Pregnant workers and workers with medical conditions or those on certain medication should discuss with their physicians about working in the heat

Who is most vulnerable to heat-related illnesses and heat stress?

Pointing out that anyone can suffer from heat stress or heat-related illnesses, the government advisory said that some people are at greater risk than others, and should therefore be given additional attention. These include:

  • Infants and young children

  • Pregnant women

  • People working outdoors

  • People who have a mental illness

  • People who are physically ill, especially with a heat disease or high blood pressure

  • People coming from cooler climates to a hot climate: in this case, you should allow one week’s time for your body to acclimatise to heat and should drink plenty of water

Anything else you should keep in mind?

Yes. According to the government elderly or sick people, living alone, should be supervised and their health monitored on a daily basis.

Published: undefined
SCROLL FOR NEXT